Park City Council considers Bonanza Park rezone, Clark Ranch frontage road

On Thursday the Park City Council will consider approving a rezone for about 70 acres in Bonanza Park , marking the end of a multi-year process to launch a revitalization of the neighborhood at the geographic center of town.

Bonanza Park is bordered by Park Avenue, Kearns Boulevard, Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. It’s home to businesses like Fresh Market and Boneyard Saloon, and has a number of surface parking lots.

The new Bonanza Park mixed-use district would allow buildings up to four stories if developers provide defined “project enhancements,” like affordable housing, underground parking or a child care facility.

Buildings have historically been limited to three stories in Bonanza Park, and that limit will remain for projects that don’t provide enhancements.

The recommended code change would also allow up to 10 boutique hotels with up to 75 rooms in each. However, only one hotel is allowed every seven acres.

A master plan for future trail connections in the neighborhood is also laid out, including a Rail Trail extension on the south side of Iron Horse Drive.

The new zoning encourages developers to incorporate public art and allows for less parking, emphasizing walkability and the use of public transit.

On Thursday the city council could also take a major step toward creating a 200-unit housing development on roughly 10 acres in Clark Ranch, just south of the Park City Heights neighborhood.

It will consider approving a $725,000 contract with a consultant to design a new frontage road to the proposed Clark Ranch neighborhood along the west side of U.S. Highway 40. The housing project has yet to receive approval.

Some Park City Heights neighbors have expressed concerns about increased local traffic , but Park City Manager Matt Dias said the new road would help divert congestion amid future growth.

“In my mind, building a frontage road is the sincerest form of neighborhood mitigation in terms of — traffic, construction traffic, speeding, congestion — that we could possibly bring to bear,” Dias said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday.

Preliminary designs show a new roundabout on Richardson Flat Road, with separate turn offs to Park City Heights and the new frontage road.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 4:40 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.