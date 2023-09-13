Construction to disrupt traffic in downtown Heber City

Heber City drivers can expect detours for the next two weeks while construction crews repave Center Street from 100 E. to 600 E. near Main Street.

The project’s public information manager, Jeffrey Putzke, said local traffic will be restricted, and residents cannot park on the street from Thursday, Sept. 14, until Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Starting this Thursday, local traffic, we’re asking them to limit how much they go into their property, period. Definitely stay off the road; no parking on the shoulders. That’s a must. We’ll tow your car if not.”

It’s the latest step in a construction project that will replace utilities and repave roads until the spring of 2025.

Putzke said drivers can expect Center Street to reopen in early October.

Construction crews will work 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putzke said work is only permitted during daylight hours because it’s in a residential area.

“You’d get a lot of pushback doing night work,” he said. “You’ve got to get the lighting up there, and there’s homes – people are sleeping – it’s just not accommodating for residents.”

The crews are replacing water, sewer, irrigation, and internet lines. It can be a slow process because workers need to dig especially deep for these utility replacements.

Putzke said the work groups are trying to expedite the construction as much as they can.

“We’re getting a lot of pushback,” he said. “Center is a main vein, you know, and people haven’t been able to drive on it for a long – we’re trying to beat the schedule.”

In the meantime, residents can find real-time updates on road closures at heberproject.com.