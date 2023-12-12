Heber City seeks four new planning commissioners

Mayor Heidi Franco will appoint two regular members and two alternates to the commission.

Heber residents can apply on the city’s website. Applicants are asked to share their background, qualifications and why they want to serve on the commission.

Planning commission chair Dennis Gunn says the group has a range of experience, from contractors and developers to architects and business owners.

“We have a great blend on our commission,” he said. “It takes a mix of everybody to bring all of the various perspectives to the table to help make positive decisions.”

Interested Heber locals who aren’t sure they have the qualifications are still encouraged to apply.

“Even if you feel like all you are is a citizen, that’s fine,” Gunn said. “If you have passion to come in and work with the commission… we would love to have you.”

Gunn says the planning commission plays an important role in the city because it makes recommendations to the council about new growth and development.

“We are shaping the future of this community,” he said. “It’s very important for the public to get involved.”

The planning commission includes seven voting members and two alternates, who vote only if regular commissioners are absent. It meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. Commissioners are paid for each meeting.

The vacancies on the commission opened for a range of reasons. Sid Ostergaard’s seat will open when he joins the city council; Oscar Covarrubias is moving out of the city. Robert Wilson’s term as an alternate is ending, and the other alternate seat has been open for about a year because the member resigned.

Regular members serve six-year terms, while alternates serve for two years.