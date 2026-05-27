Mainord leaves Wasatch County sheriff race ahead of GOP primary

Just hours before the candidates for Wasatch County sheriff were set to take the stage at a political forum, Summit County Detective Eric Mainord announced he is leaving the race.

“At this point, I believe that if Jeremy Hales and I stay in this race, that we split the votes and the incumbent stays,” he said. “I just believe that there needs to be some real change at the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, so for that reason, I’m going to step back and see if we can’t get that done.”

Mainord’s decision narrows the field to two candidates, both Republicans.

Jeremy Hales is the director of emergency management at the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. He’s running against incumbent Sheriff Jared Rigby, who’s seeking a third term.

Mainord said he has not yet endorsed Hales but hopes to meet with the candidate to discuss his campaign.

The primary election is June 23.

Ballots will be mailed to voters June 2. Mainord’s name will still appear, but votes cast for him will not be counted.

