Unaffiliated candidate throws hat in the ring for Wasatch County sheriff

Paul Moore believes he’s the oldest ever graduate of Police Officer Standards and Training, having graduated from Utah’s law enforcement school on May 14.

That made the 64-year-old eligible to run for Wasatch County sheriff, and he filed as an unaffiliated candidate one week later.

“I believe that a sheriff is beholden to the citizens in the county — not a political party or special interest or anything else,” he told KPCW. “They elect him, and the sheriff is accountable to the citizens and should equally and fairly represent citizens.”

Although he’s new to Utah, Moore isn’t new to law enforcement. He ran unsuccessfully for Clackamas County sheriff in Oregon two years ago. He says he has business experience working for a Fortune 200 company, too.

Before that, he was a U.S. Marine and a sheriff’s deputy and state trooper in Oregon. He has served as armed security for dignitaries and celebrities alike, including for the U.S. Department of State.

Since moving to Utah just over one year ago, Moore said he’s seen “mismanagement of the sheriff's office” in Wasatch County. The Heber resident referenced recent investigations into Sheriff Jared Rigby, who is running for reelection as a Republican.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office is investigating Rigby for alleged felony obstruction of justice. Moore said he wouldn’t comment on the allegations directly, since Rigby is innocent until proven guilty and has not been charged. Rigby has denied wrongdoing.

“But it doesn't engender trust from the citizens at all,” Moore said.

Moore’s priority, he said, is for ordinary citizens to feel safe.

“The ability to have goals and reach those goals is critical. Leadership by example is also critical,” he added. “I can honestly stand there and say, after what I've accomplished or demonstrated — completing the police academy and becoming the oldest person to do that — I can honestly say that I can put my mind to something and accomplish it.”

Moore will face the winner of the June 23 Republican primary on the November ballot.

Rigby is running against Jeremy Hales, the director of emergency management at the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

A third Republican candidate, Summit County Detective Eric Mainord, withdrew from the race May 27. No Democrats are running.

Under Utah law, unaffiliated candidates can file to run for office until June 15.

KPCW’s Grace Doerfler contributed to this report.