Heber City awards first grants from new Art and Culture TAP Tax

The TAP Tax is a voter-approved tenth of a percent sales tax increase in Wasatch County that’s meant to enhance trails, arts and parks. It went into effect in 2023.

Heber City established two committees to distribute money from the tax: the Parks, Open Space, Trails, Trees Committee and the Advisory Arts Committee.

The arts committee made recommendations on funding recipients based on a scoring system.

Now, the council has approved grants based on recommendations.

The beneficiaries are Heber City Air Museum, Heber Valley Children’s Choir, Art Around the Square, Timpanogos Valley Theater, Utah Wildlife Federation, Wasatch Camerata Chamber Singers and M&M Band.

Of the over $66,000 requested, the council distributed more than $42,000. Here's the amount each organization received:

