Smith’s Marketplace opens in Heber this weekend

In addition to groceries, the 123,000-square-foot store will offer clothing, household goods, a garden center and sports equipment. There will also be a pharmacy and a Starbucks inside the store. Outside, a gas station features 11 pumps, including four that can accommodate RVs and boats.

Smith’s says this is its first location with sustainable cooling and refrigeration, an effort to reduce environmental impact.

And shoppers will see a mural from a local artist as they enter and exit the store. Heber resident John Moore’s work inside the store celebrates wildlife and outdoor recreation in the mountains.

Heber’s new Smith’s Marketplace has been in the works for years. City councilmembers approved plans for the new Smith’s in October 2022 and broke ground in May 2023.

The new store is expected to bring in $300,000 more in sales tax every year than the current Smith’s.

The new Heber Smith’s Marketplace is at 744 North Main Street. It’s replacing the former Smith’s location just a quarter mile south. Residents are invited to the opening Saturday at 8 a.m.