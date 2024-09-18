Brick by brick, Heber City rebuilds its brand

As Heber continues to plan a more pedestrian-friendly, event-focused downtown, leaders want a consistent brand to communicate the city’s identity.

They’ve already crafted a new city logo featuring mountains and the city’s historic tabernacle.

And city spokesperson Ryan Bunnell says the slogan, “Heart of the Wasatch Back,” powerfully captures Heber’s identity.

“The heart is the economic center, driving growth, vitality and connection, much like how a thriving downtown serves as the pulse of the city’s prosperity and community life,” he said.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Bunnell said the next step is to adopt design standards to ensure a cohesive look in the downtown architecture. He said the city code can be considered an element of its brand.

“As a late-blooming city, we have a unique opportunity,” he said. “A narrow historic Main Street does not confine us. Embracing the contrast of old and new together will provide Heber City a unique chance to differentiate our identity from nearly every other built-out city in the Mountain West.”

Bunnell ran through a slideshow of businesses and homes around downtown Heber and told the city council one common element stands out.

“What do we see? We see a lot of bricks,” he said.

“We love bricks,” Councilmember Scott Phillips chimed in.

Bunnell said bricks are already part of Heber’s brand, and the city should embrace that by adopting architectural standards that incentivize brick exteriors.

Councilmember Mike Johnston supported implementing stipulations for natural materials but wants to leave room to preserve Heber’s character.

“I think what’s important is we do have architectural guidelines to move forward, but we have to hone in on the most important aspects and let the rest be quirky and creative,” he said.

Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood remarked brick doesn’t seem like a particularly unique brand for the city.

Bunnell also discussed themes for the downtown revitalization project.

The city hopes to eventually add a pedestrian alley parallel to Main Street, which Bunnell proposed naming “C Street” in honor of Heber C. Kimball.

He suggested “the main stage at C Street” for the bandshell under construction on 200 South, to be completed this fall. Councilmember Sid Ostergaard noted that name relies on a street that doesn’t yet exist.

Leaders have also proposed a transit center at the south end of City Park, which Bunnell has tentatively dubbed “the Depot.”

The city council didn’t make any formal decisions at Tuesday's meeting. They’ll continue discussing Bunnell’s ideas at the next meeting Oct. 1.