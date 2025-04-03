© 2025 KPCW

Utah Governor calls on flags to be lowered to honor former representative

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:56 PM MDT
Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff Monday, April 7, in recognition of the life, legacy and service of former U.S. Representative Mia Love.

Rep. Love will lie in state at the Utah Capitol Building on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. before the memorial service Monday.

The 10 a.m. service is open to the public at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion at the University of Utah.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on April 7 and returned to full-staff at sunset.

Love was the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress.

She died in Utah on March 23, three years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most common and aggressive types of brain cancer.
Sydney Weaver
