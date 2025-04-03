RFK Jr. coming to Utah on Monday to talk fluoride, ‘MAHA’ bills

Kennedy — along with Lee Zeldin, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — will be coming to Salt Lake City on Monday to hold a news conference to discuss “MAHA legislation” passed by the 2025 Utah Legislature, state officials announced in a news release issued Thursday.

That includes HB81, which made Utah the first state in the nation to ban adding fluoride to public water systems.

State leaders also called out two other bills they expect to highlight Monday, including HB402, which bans public schools from serving food with certain food dyes in them and other additives, and HB403, which restricts Utahns from using SNAP benefits to purchase candy and soda.

Republican Utah lawmakers including House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, are expected to join Kennedy and Zeldin for Monday’s news conference.

Other lawmakers slated to attend include House Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield; Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove; Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Provo, and Rep. Kristen Chevrier, R-Highland.

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.