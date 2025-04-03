Park City athletes bring home world championship titles

This year, more than two dozen Utah athletes competed for gold in freestyle, Alpine and cross country events.

Utah athletes took home nine medals over the three different events running from February through March.

Parkite and halfpipe skier for Great Britain, Zoe Atkin, claimed gold and the world championship title in the women’s halfpipe competition March 30.

This tops her previous second place finish at the 2023 World Championships and a bronze medal in the 2021 competition.

The 2025 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland, also featured slopestyle, aerials and moguls events.

Two Parkites, Kaila Kuhn and Quinn Dehlinger took first and second in their aerials events Sunday and were part of the gold-medal winning team in mixed aerials March 27.

Utah athlete Jaelin Kauf stood at the top of the dual moguls podium on March 21 to be part of the first-ever U.S. one-two in moguls world championship history.

Her teammate Tess Johnson finished second.

On March 21 Parkite Mac Forehand took home silver in the men’s slopestyle with teammate and Park City skier Alex Hall in third.

At the 2025 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships, Parkite Lauren Macuga had a weekend of firsts when she took home her first world championship medal at her first world champs event.

The 22-year-old finished third in the women’s super G Feb. 6.

Her teammate and fellow Utah skier Paula Moltzan also medaled with a third place finish in the women’s giant slalom Feb. 13.

With the professional ski season coming to a close, the athletes will shift to summer training, preparing for next season and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan Cortina, Italy.