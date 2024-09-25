Residents can meet Heber’s Wasatch County Council candidates at community forum

Three candidates are running for seat D to represent most Heber City voters on the Wasatch County Council.

Tori Broughton is a member of the United Utah party and a Heber City planning commissioner. In an interview with KPCW when she declared her candidacy, she said she’s been attending county council meetings to understand the issues facing the community. She says her small business experience has given her the skills to get things done in local government.

Incumbent Kendall Crittenden, a Republican, has held the county council seat for 20 years. He’s now seeking a sixth term. He told KPCW he carefully studies the issues that come before the council and takes his duty to represent his constituents seriously.

Jami Hewlett, a Libertarian and an alternate on the Heber planning commission, is the third candidate for the seat. She did not respond to KPCW’s questions about her campaign. When she previously ran for Heber City Council in 2023, she said a lifetime in the Heber Valley made her want to serve in local office and she wants to curb tax increases.

The Wasatch County Council candidate forum begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Heber City Public Safety Building. It will run for about an hour.

To check if you’re represented by seat D, visit the county's district map.