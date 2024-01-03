Four Wasatch County Council seats open for 2024 election

Wasatch County voters will elect representatives for four seats on the county council in 2024. So far, two of the four incumbents whose terms are ending have filed for reelection.

Kendall Crittenden will seek a sixth term. He represents much of the Heber area and is now in his 20th year of serving on the council.

He said he values the council’s commitment to study the issues and make informed decisions.

“I take the time to find out what’s going on and what the issues are, and vote my best to represent the citizens of Wasatch County in my votes,” he said.

Mark Nelson, who holds the seat representing the Midway and Charleston areas of the county, will seek a third term.

He said he’s worked to understand the biggest issues facing the county during his time in office, especially around water and land use, and he feels he has more to contribute.

“I feel that I can be a positive representative of both the people in my district… but also in all of Wasatch County,” he said. “I feel like I can understand the issues well enough to make good decisions that are in the best interest of the citizens.”

Spencer Park, who represents Daniel, Wallsburg and land extending to the southernmost border of the county, has not yet filed for reelection.

Nor has Steve Farrell, who holds one of the council’s at-large seats.

Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

In addition to the county council seats, elections will be held for the county recorder, surveyor and three county school board seats. Several incumbents have already announced their runs for reelection.

All declarations of candidacy, as well as more information about the 2024 election, is available on the Wasatch County website. All Utah candidates who have filed for 2024 are listed on the state website.

The deadline to file for the November election is Jan. 8.

The general election is Nov. 5.