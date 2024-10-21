Developer promises Heber City Park will be ‘the most awesome square in the United States’

Some of the goals of the Envision Central Heber plan are to bring new life to downtown, support local businesses and improve safety for walkers and bikers.

The open house included concepts for the bandshell under construction in City Park, plans for other additions to the park like a skating ribbon and splashpad, and ideas for a walkable corridor parallel to Main Street.

Roger Brooks is the CEO of Destination Development Association, a company focused on downtown planning. He visited Heber to talk with locals about the vision.

Plans for City Park include about $17 million worth of improvements, with rotating activities modeled after spots like Bryant Park in New York City.

“This plaza, or square, is going to change every couple of weeks,” Brooks said. “There’ll be new things like hula hoops or those big giant chess sets or a portable climbing wall, all free, and it’s all meant for families and kids.”

Brooks described the plan as creating a “living room” for locals to gather and relax.

“It will be the most awesome square in the United States,” he said.

Dallin Koecher, the executive director of the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce, attended the event to talk with residents about the pedestrian corridor. He said he heard a lot of helpful questions, comments and ideas from locals during the morning session.

“Heber City is evolving, and we need to evolve with it and shape it a little bit more,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of great conversations about those kinds of things, so it’s been positive for us.”

Tonya Olsen, owner of Olsen Home Design on 200 South, said she’s had to keep her business closed during construction of the bandshell because the road is her only access point.

But despite this year’s growing pains, she said she’s hopeful the changes coming to downtown Heber will eventually help her business.

“I think it’ll be amazing once it’s up and running,” she said. “And I think there will be a lot of traffic and a lot of visibility for not only my business, but all the businesses around here.”

Grace Doerfler / KPCW Construction continues on the bandshell at 200 South in Heber.

By winter, the city plans to complete construction on the bandshell and turn 200 South into a one-way street.

Olsen said she hopes to have events at her business on Thursday nights next summer to line up with the concerts in the park.

“I will want to work in conjunction with whatever events are going on and activities are going on over here,” she said.

Other property owners and business owners said they came to Monday’s event to learn more about what could happen nearby.

The brainstorming will continue Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Heber City Planning Commission meeting, where city planners and councilmembers will gather to discuss the future of City Park.