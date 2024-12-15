Realtors to pitch affordable housing for 100 acres of farmland near Heber schools

Two Park City-based Realtors, Ginny Tuite and Bill Coleman, say farmland surrounding Timpanogos Middle School and Old Mill Elementary School would be the perfect place to build low- and moderate-income housing.

The pair will present their ideas to the Heber City Council Tuesday night, Dec. 17.

The land sits just outside Heber’s annexation boundary, so the Realtors are suggesting Heber amend its expansion map to include the properties. The city could then permit more density for single-family homes, townhomes, apartments or a mix.

The properties include a total of nearly 100 acres east of downtown Heber along 1200 South.

Tuite and Coleman are both affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway. Coleman has also served as a Park City councilmember and planning commissioner.

The duo’s pitch comes on the heels of a North Fields landowner’s proposal to build housing on 32 acres near the new high school. Heber City councilmembers rejected the proposal, despite some saying it would make sense to have density near a school.

And the Realtors are not the only ones discussing annexation Tuesday night: Development agreements for the proposed Harvest Village and Crossings neighborhoods are back on the agenda as well.

If the council votes to approve the annexation, the developments would add roughly 95 acres to the city.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting and a link to attend online are available on the city's website.