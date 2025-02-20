Two Heber men arrested after four-hour standoff

Police received several calls reporting gunshots near 200 West and 300 South around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Heber resident Billy Tiedemann allegedly shoved his ex-wife and fired several gunshots as she and her children tried to leave his home after an argument.

Tiedemann, 39, barricaded himself and his roommate in the house when law enforcement arrived, according to Heber Police Sgt. Josh Weishar.

“He wouldn’t open the door,” he said. “He put curtains or blankets over the window so we couldn’t see inside.”

Weishar said several other agencies came to assist, including a SWAT team, since Tiedemann was armed.

He said police attempted to negotiate with Tiedemann over the phone, but he refused to cooperate.

“We made a call to DPS, the Department of Public Safety, and they were able to get a helicopter out to us,” he said. “We also had Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office there, and Summit County’s drone squad was there to help our – Heber City’s – drone squad as well.”

The police deployed tear gas and took the two men into custody around 1 a.m.

Tiedemann was arrested and charged with five crimes, including illegal possession of a firearm, assault on a peace officer, interfering with an officer, assault and domestic violence. He’s being held without bail in the Wasatch County Jail.

His roommate, Jason Carlston, 46, was also arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer. He was also booked into the Wasatch County Jail.

An arrest affidavit says Carlston refused officers’ orders to leave the home and interfered with efforts to arrest Tiedemann. When he was taken into custody, Carlston allegedly said he would kill the officers and burn down their homes.

Court appearances had not yet been scheduled for either man as of Thursday afternoon.

Weishar said the woman and children left the house before the standoff and were uninjured.