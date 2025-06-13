Park City Council approves $98 million budget

The $98 million operating budget is modest compared to those in recent years but still allocates money towards several projects and initiatives.

Those include a new community center in City Park, upgrading the PC MARC pools, adding weekend transit to Bonanza Flat, a new golf cart fleet and renovations for the ice arena’s lobby.

“We knew going into this process that FY26 would be a stabilization year, not a year to expand or ask for new revenues,” Park City Manager Matt Dias said in a press release. “This year more than ever, we worked hard to prioritize internal efficiency measures, manage rising costs without raising new revenues, and yet continue to deliver high-impact investments across core services, and of course in the areas of recreation, transportation, and housing.”

Nearly $19 million, 79% of which comes from federal grants, will be used to purchase 13 new electric buses and charging infrastructure.

$38 million is set aside for the city’s five-acre project in Bonanza Park and $300,000 will be used to continue the child care scholarship program, per a staff report.

The city’s budget department anticipates a 3% increase in revenue.

“I’m proud of our open and collaborative budget process between the council, staff, and stakeholders,” Park Mayor Nann Worel said. “Park City continues to deliver exceptional value through core services while making thoughtful, forward-looking investments that reflect our community’s values. While this year’s budget is modest, it still directs resources to the areas our residents care about most — ensuring the greatest impact for our community.”

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said they're doing “more with less.”

“We’re not increasing property taxes,” Rubell said. “We actually let a bond fall off again, so your city-specific taxes are being reduced… It’s pretty exciting stuff to be able to proceed with all these projects. Do more for our taxpayers, do more for our community, and not have to ask for more money.”

The new budget also includes a 2.5% cost of living adjustment for municipal employees.

See the full budget.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.