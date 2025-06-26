Candidates for Heber City mayor, council embroiled in legal trouble

Documents show the cases stem from an ongoing dispute between the Hewletts and Mike Hewlett’s ex-wife.

Michael Eklof Hewlett, 45, is a candidate in the race for Heber mayor. His wife, Jami Smith Hewlett, 48, is a candidate for Heber City Council.

This week, the Hewletts were charged in two new cases in 4th District Court. Jami Hewlett was charged with stalking June 23, a class A misdemeanor. On June 24, Mike Hewlett was charged with one third-degree felony count of retaliating against a witness.

According to a Child Abuse Neglect Report, he texted one of his children "at least twice" to ask who had contacted the Division of Child and Family Services to report alleged abuse in the Hewlett household. The report says he told the child the investigation “is ruining lives.”

In the report, DCFS investigators described their interviews with Mike Hewlett, his children and their mother – Hewlett’s ex-wife – about the allegations. According to the report, investigators also attempted to interview Jami Hewlett, but she said she didn’t want to talk without an attorney present and hung up the phone.

The report says that in their interviews, the children described alleged physical abuse by Jami Hewlett.

The report says one child allegedly had to go to the hospital at least twice. It says that on one occasion, Hewlett allegedly tackled the child during a fight over a cell phone. Afterward, the child “was not responding” and “was possibly not breathing,” according to the report.

The report says that another time, the child broke their arm in a skiing accident. It says that the Hewletts allegedly made fun of the child, who “for days” asked to see a doctor.

According to the report, one of the children told investigators they didn’t feel safe in the Hewletts’ house.

The report says one child also alleged Jami Hewlett had hit them and had encouraged other children in the home to “attack” them while Hewlett held the child by the arms.

The report also alleges Mike Hewlett dragged one child by their legs because they refused to go to a family event.

Mike Hewlett did not respond to KPCW’s request for comment, but told state investigators Jami Hewlett had never hurt the children.

He’s scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the retaliation charge July 16.

In an email, Jami Hewlett told KPCW, “The information being circulated is entirely false and defamatory.” She said the claims are “categorically untrue.”

She said she plans to address the “falsehoods” in court, where “the truth will be established with evidence.”

Jami Hewlett is involved in three court cases, including one charge of criminal trespassing and two charges of stalking.

The trespassing charge was filed in the Davis County Justice Court May 18 when Hewlett allegedly violated a ban from Lagoon Amusement Park after park security said she wouldn’t be allowed to enter for a year.

The Child Abuse Neglect Report says Hewlett allegedly confronted her stepchildren’s mother at the park. The report says Hewlett “got trespassed for her behavior.”

She pleaded not guilty to the charge. A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Farmington.

She also faces two separate counts of stalking, one for allegedly stalking Mike Hewlett’s ex-wife and one of their kids. A temporary stalking injunction filed June 13 ordered Jami Hewlett not to contact either person in any way.

A new class A misdemeanor charge, filed June 23, says Hewlett violated that injunction.

According to an affidavit, Heber City Police received word that Hewlett had been posting videos on social media, tagging the children and their mother and sharing one child’s full name and addresses.

The affidavit says police attempted to arrest Hewlett at home June 23.

“I told her to come out, and that she was under arrest,” an officer wrote. “She told me ‘No,’ and walked away from the door.”

The officer wrote that Hewlett also previously refused to be served legal documents, “slamming the door” in officers’ faces.

A judge issued a warrant for her arrest June 23. Heber Police Chief Parker Sever told KPCW Hewlett was taken into custody June 26.

This is Jami Hewlett’s third run for elected office in the past three years. She ran for Heber City Council in 2023 and Wasatch County Council in 2024.

She briefly served as an alternate on the Heber City Planning Commission from February to November 2024. The city council voted to remove her from her role after she allegedly impersonated a local business owner to spread false information about downtown redevelopment plans.