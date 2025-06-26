© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Summit fire restrictions expected with county's fire danger on the rise

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 26, 2025 at 2:26 PM MDT
north summit fire district's station 21 is seen in coalville
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The North Summit Fire District's station 21 is seen in Coalville.

The fire danger in Summit County has increased from “moderate” to “high.”

Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in place for western Summit County. Wednesday, the Summit County Council asked that the state fire warden put the same restrictions in place for northern Summit County.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit fires in unimproved pits, smoking in dry vegetation areas and metal grinding or welding that produces sparks near dry vegetation, for example. Fireworks are also off-limits.

Text SCFIRE to 91896 for updates on Summit County's fire outlook, Red Flag Warnings, fire conditions, prescribed burns & more.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas