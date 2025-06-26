North Summit fire restrictions expected with county's fire danger on the rise

Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in place for western Summit County. Wednesday, the Summit County Council asked that the state fire warden put the same restrictions in place for northern Summit County.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit fires in unimproved pits, smoking in dry vegetation areas and metal grinding or welding that produces sparks near dry vegetation, for example. Fireworks are also off-limits.

Text SCFIRE to 91896 for updates on Summit County's fire outlook, Red Flag Warnings, fire conditions, prescribed burns & more.