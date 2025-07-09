Heber’s Red, White and Blue Festival draws higher turnout than expected

Thousands of locals and visitors show up for Heber City’s Red, White and Blue Festival each Fourth of July. This year, for the first time in the festival’s four-year history, a parade was added to the daylong event .

FULL INTERVIEW: Dallin Koecher Listen • 8:50

The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce helps organize the festival along with other local entities. Executive Director Dallin Koecher said this year was very successful.

One of the first events is a 5K and 10K run, which Koecher said sold out this year.

“We had 400 racers between the 5k and 10k, which was more than we expected,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday. “We bought 400 T-shirts, and we actually had people asking to register even the day of, we’re like, ‘We don't have any more space,’ so we'll plan for more next year.”

The parade was also a hit. Koecher said the goal was to feature 20 floats, but over 30 signed up. There were also more volunteers than expected. Koecher said the event team bought 100 T-shirts and expected 100 volunteers, but more locals wanted to help.

“Just goes to show you that people want to do something in their hometown, and they're willing to volunteer and participate,” he said.

Most events happen throughout the day at Heber City Park on Main Street, including a flag ceremony, kids games and all kinds of competitions from pie eating, to root beer chugging and a strong man contest.

Koecher said an estimated 1,000 people were at the park throughout the day.

“Across all boards, from the spectators, from the participants in the parade, it was a good event for all involved,” he said

Next year, Koecher said organizers want to coordinate with Hill Air Force Base to have F-35s from the 419th Fighter Wing fly over Heber City. The team already does Fourth of July flyovers in Park City, Salt Lake, Riverton and Vernal.