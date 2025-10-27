Early voting available this week in Wasatch County

Residents from cities and towns around Wasatch County can vote in person at the Wasatch County administration building from Tuesday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

In-person voting on Election Day, Nov. 4, is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also deposit their ballots at any time from now through Election Day at five drop boxes around the county: in the parking lot behind the county administration building, at the Wasatch County Library, or at the town offices for Midway, Hideout and Charleston.

Heber City, Midway, Hideout and Charleston will each elect a mayor and two city councilmembers this November.

Interlaken and Independence are also having elections this fall.

Wallsburg and Daniel originally planned to have elections, too, but cancelled their races after some candidates withdrew.

New this year, all ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. on election night.

More details about where and when to vote are available on the Wasatch County website.