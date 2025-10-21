© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City in-person voting at health department, not city hall

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:11 PM MDT
Summit County Health Department

Here's how, where and when to cast your ballot in Summit County this November.

It’s a municipal election year, meaning only residents of a city or town will cast votes.

The three exceptions are South Summit Fire District, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District and Service Area 3 — Silver Creek’s water company — which have board seats on the ballot.

Vote.utah.gov allows residents to track their ballot and read candidate profiles.

Click here for KPCW and The Park Record's 2025 voter guide.

Voting by mail

New this year, mail-in ballots must be either in a drop box or at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. That means ballots postmarked Nov. 4 but not received won’t be counted.

“So if it's starting to get close to Election Day, you're way better off putting it in a drop box or bringing it to a polling location,” Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, whose office runs county elections, said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Clerk Eve Furse

The last day to register to vote and receive a ballot in the mail is Friday, Oct. 24.

Voting early

For those going in person, early voting is Wednesday, Oct. 29, to Saturday, Nov. 1.

Another change this election, Park City’s polling place has moved from the Marsac Building to the Summit County Department of Health in Quinn’s Junction.

“We'll be at the [health department’s] lower level conference room, and that will be for early voting, as well as day-of voting,” Furse said. “And early voting there will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.”

The other early in-person voting location is the clerk's office in Coalville. Click here for hours and more information.

Voting in person Nov. 4

In-person polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. They are:

  • Coalville City Hall
  • Kamas library branch
  • Summit County Department of Health in Quinn's Junction

Click here for more Election Day information.

Voting by drop box

Park City's city hall drop box was relocated to the Park City Library last year.

Summit County voters can drop their ballots at the Park City Library drop box.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Summit County voters can drop their ballots at the Park City Library drop box.

Drop box hours vary. Click here for more information. Drop boxes are located at:

  • Summit County Courthouse in Coalville
  • Coalville library branch
  • Park City Library
  • The Market in Park City
  • Oakley City Hall
  • Kamas library branch
  • Francis City Hall
  • Henefer Town Hall
  • Summit County Department of Health in Quinn's Junction
  • Kimball Junction library branch
Tags
Summit County 2025 Election
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas