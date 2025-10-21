Park City in-person voting at health department, not city hall

It’s a municipal election year, meaning only residents of a city or town will cast votes.

The three exceptions are South Summit Fire District, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District and Service Area 3 — Silver Creek’s water company — which have board seats on the ballot.

Vote.utah.gov allows residents to track their ballot and read candidate profiles.

Click here for KPCW and The Park Record's 2025 voter guide.

Voting by mail

New this year, mail-in ballots must be either in a drop box or at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. That means ballots postmarked Nov. 4 but not received won’t be counted.

“So if it's starting to get close to Election Day, you're way better off putting it in a drop box or bringing it to a polling location,” Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, whose office runs county elections, said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Clerk Eve Furse Listen • 13:13

The last day to register to vote and receive a ballot in the mail is Friday, Oct. 24.

Voting early

For those going in person, early voting is Wednesday, Oct. 29, to Saturday, Nov. 1.

Another change this election, Park City’s polling place has moved from the Marsac Building to the Summit County Department of Health in Quinn’s Junction.

“We'll be at the [health department’s] lower level conference room, and that will be for early voting, as well as day-of voting,” Furse said. “And early voting there will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.”

The other early in-person voting location is the clerk's office in Coalville. Click here for hours and more information.

Voting in person Nov. 4

In-person polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. They are:



Coalville City Hall

Kamas library branch

Summit County Department of Health in Quinn's Junction

Click here for more Election Day information.

Voting by drop box

Park City's city hall drop box was relocated to the Park City Library last year.

Sydney Weaver / KPCW Summit County voters can drop their ballots at the Park City Library drop box.

Drop box hours vary. Click here for more information. Drop boxes are located at:

