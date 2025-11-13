Heber food pantry warns families still impacted as SNAP benefits return

President Donald Trump signed a spending package Wednesday to reopen the government, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history. It funds most government programs through January.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services said Utah is now able to issue full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to residents.

Utahns who normally receive benefits on the fifth or 11th of each month will receive deposits beginning Nov. 14. Those who receive benefits on the 15th of the month will receive their deposit as usual.

But Valeria Cruz — who manages the Christian Center of Park City’s Heber Valley food bank — said there will be lasting impacts for SNAP recipients.

“Although everything's back in place, this will have consequences,” she said. “For those that are living paycheck to paycheck, it might take a minute for them to get back on track.”

That’s because the lapse in SNAP money caused some families to get behind on rent or other bills. It remains unclear whether residents will receive back pay if their benefit accounts were emptied before the end of October.

Cruz said the pantry typically serves about 2,500 people each month. When SNAP benefits were cut, that number spiked to about 1,000 people in one week.

“A few people that were in distress, and, you know, a little embarrassed of being at the pantry, they shared that they worked for the federal government and had just recently been laid off, and that was the reason they were at the pantry,” Cruz said.

She said she expects the influx of pantry visitors to continue for the next month.

Thankfully, Cruz said, the community stepped up to support the pantry amid increased demand.

Residents planned food drives and collected money to fill the gaps. Local restaurants offered deals for those laid off and who lost SNAP benefits.

Cruz said local support has allowed the pantry to offer more than originally planned.

“Because of the community, we were able to increase the amounts of food the families are taking,” she said. “Some of the kid-friendly items and stuff, instead of getting five, now they get 15.”

Cruz hopes the community continues to help those who still need extra assistance in the wake of the government shutdown.

