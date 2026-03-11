© 2026 KPCW

Wasatch County first responders training at Old Mill Elementary, no risk to public

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:38 PM MDT
Residents may see an increased law enforcement presence at an elementary school in Heber this week.

On March 12, Heber City police, Wasatch County deputies, firefighters and other first responders will be at Old Mill Elementary for a training exercise.

The training will be after school ends for the day; no students or staff will be there.

The Heber Police Department wants to assure residents the exercise is planned and there is no danger to the public.

Residents are asked not to report the emergency response Thursday during the training.
