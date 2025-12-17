Heber City to facilitate Celebration affordable housing with deferred development fees

Plans for the Celebration development include 230 affordable apartments and an 89-unit “affordable hotel” on about 9 acres of land near Wasatch High School.

Developer Russ Watts has said the project won’t be feasible without financial support from local governments like Heber City.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, the Heber City Council voted to defer collecting an estimated $3.1 million in impact fees so the development can move forward.

Councilmember Scott Phillips initially made a motion with the specific dollar amount but amended it when city manager Matt Brower said there’s more work to be done.

“Understand, we’re going to bring back an agreement to you that’s going to have a lot of deal points in it,” Brower said. “You’re going to have to review in detail.”

“I’ll just remove the number,” Phillips said. “Unlimited!”

Then, he broke into song.

“Unlimited! Unlimited!” he sang. “I’m just removing the number, and can that be my final motion?”

The vote was unanimous.

The deferred impact fees will be repaid with 4% interest after up to 12 years.

The Celebration development will be a community effort. Watts also has support from the Wasatch County Housing Authority, which will contribute up to $750,000 for the project. The land was donated by the Hicken family, and the Wasatch County School District is providing land for shared parking.

Meeting materials show the apartments will rent for $1,300 to $1,600 per month for a one-bedroom, $1,850 for a two-bedroom and $2,200 to $2,425 for a three-bedroom unit. Families who qualify for the housing will likely earn between 60% and 80% of the area median income. For a family of four that is between $82,000 and $109,000 for the year.

Rent would be calculated based on 64% of the AMI, which is intended to help families save and invest in homeownership.

Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood said that arrangement would be transformative for many families. He said many local workers might be able to make rent, but they can’t afford to set anything aside for the future.

“That’s how they save money to buy a house; that’s how they save money to change their whole life,” he said.

Cheatwood and Councilmember Mike Johnston said the Celebration development could fill an important transitional role for people to create stronger financial futures.

A more detailed agreement with Watts will return to the council for a vote in 2026.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.