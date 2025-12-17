© 2025 KPCW

Swaner Wetlands Supermarket teaches kids importance of ecosystems

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:10 PM MST
A child plays cashier at Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter's Wetland Supermarket.
The free supermarket is open through Jan. 4.

Its Wetlands Supermarket teaches the importance of ecosystems as kids “shop” for everything they need to survive.

Director of exhibits at Swaner Hunter Klingensmith said the exhibit is inspired by a popular autobiography.

“We thought of the idea thanks to Robin Wall Kimmerer's book ‘Braiding Sweetgrass.’ She has a chapter called ‘Wall Marsh,’ where she talks about how wetlands are like the supermarkets of the natural world,” she said on KPCW’s ‘Local News Hour.” “They're where wildlife get the things that they need. They provide a ton of resources just for our ecosystems.”

Kids can also dress up as wetland animals, use their shopping list to gather everything they need to survive the wetlands, check out at the register and more.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver