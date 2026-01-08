Heber City leaders take oaths of office

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco and Councilmembers Yvonne Barney and Morgan Murdock officially began their terms Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends.

Barney and Franco were each reelected in November, and both women said they will continue to put citizens first.

Standing beneath an “America 250” decal celebrating the nation’s history, Franco said she does not take the values of democracy for granted.

“This year, I want us to rededicate and celebrate the foundational principles of our country,” she said. “I am committed, and I make this commitment to all of you, to the rule of law, to popular sovereignty and majority rule.”

As she begins her second term as mayor, she says she’ll work daily to earn the trust of voters.

Barney said she will continue to vote according to what citizens want.

“I may not do this perfectly; I may make mistakes,” she said. “I may also make you proud of me, because that’s my first attempt. I hope I will make you proud of you electing me as your city councilmember for another four years.”

She said her door will always be open for conversations with locals.

Morgan Murdock is the only new face on the council. He said he’s ready to jump into city government.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet department heads, tour our public safety and public works facilities, and get to know many city employees,” he said. “I’m truly impressed by the professionalism, expertise and dedication of the people who keep this city running every day.”

He said he’s thankful for Heber voters’ trust and will work hard to serve locals.

Heber City leaders will set their priorities for the coming year at a retreat later this month.