Heber Valley’s Dallin Koecher brings ideas for 2034 Games home from Italy

The International Olympic Committee’s observer program is a way for future Olympic organizers to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into hosting successful Games.

Heber Valley Tourism executive director Dallin Koecher joined representatives from Park City, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and Wasatch Back ski resorts at the Milan Cortina Games.

“Once you see it and feel it, you catch the fever of it, and you’re like, ‘OK, I get it now. I see what it’s going to take to prepare for, and I see what it’s going to take to make our community ready,’” he said.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, near Midway, is the only Wasatch County venue for the 2034 Games. It will host biathlon, cross-country skiing and Nordic combined competitions.

Koecher spent about a week at the Olympics, mostly in Cortina, and attended biathlon, giant slalom and skeleton races.

He said his favorite part of the experience was learning how host communities prepared for the Games.

“I came away with a great insight or hope that we in Utah are poised to really shine,” he said. “We are naturally welcoming people, we are naturally a beautiful area, and we have some great ways to shine and show not only our culture, but also our sport venues will be fantastic.”

He said Utah’s smaller footprint for the 2034 Games will benefit athletes and spectators. The Milan Cortina Games are the most spread-out in Olympic history.

“We spent a lot of time in buses,” he said. “One thing I’m really excited about for Utah is that all of our venues are within one hour of the Olympic Village in Salt Lake City.”

He said the Heber Valley could use the next eight years to expand its transit network. It will also need to plan how to welcome visitors who will want to gather, dine, shop and stay in the Heber Valley during the Olympics.

He said Soldier Hollow had about 15,000 visitors at each event in 2002. Crowds that size and larger are expected in 2034.

Koecher said he’d like to see Heber Valley locals embrace the Olympic experience.

“I know it’s going to be tempting for locals to say, ‘Let’s just rent out our homes and escape,’” he said. “But I want to encourage people to stay local and be here and take part in the Olympic spirit.”

Now that he’s back home in the Heber Valley, Koecher will be sharing his takeaways from the Milan Cortina Games with community leaders.

Heber Valley Tourism is a financial supporter of KPCW.