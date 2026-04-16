Heber City lukewarm on annexation proposal near Charleston

The Heber City Council says it’s too soon to consider expanding the city limits to include land along U.S. 189 near Charleston.

The property owner envisions a commercial development on 95 acres of agricultural land, but the details are vague so far.

Applicant Josh Becker, speaking on behalf of the property owner at a meeting April 7, said he’s gauging the city’s interest because Charleston uses a septic sewer system and isn’t interested in connecting to Heber’s wastewater system.

“We were in conversations with Charleston because they were going to provide sewer as part of that agreement, and then they decided to remove themselves from the sewer, and so we didn’t proceed any further,” he said.

Becker said he came to the council with an open mind about what kind of commercial development would be appropriate for the land.

“We’re happy to go in whatever direction the city would like us to go in,” he said. “We’re real good at coloring inside the lines.”

“Well, I want a Costco,” Mayor Heidi Franco said.

Franco said commercial development would be more popular with the community than a residential proposal, but it’s more difficult to bring in commercial.

However, she and the council agreed they’re uninterested in an annexation proposal without more information.

Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood said it doesn’t make sense to annex without a specific plan, especially since Heber would need to extend its sewer lines nearly two miles.

“I don’t want to consider an annexation where I have no idea what’s going to go there,” he said. “And so, I think it’s premature.”

He and Councilmember Yvonne Barney suggested going back to Charleston, which has a new mayor, and asking whether its view of annexation has changed.

Councilmember Mike Johnston agreed it’s too early and pointed out the land is currently in the county’s low-density residential agricultural zone.

“My opinion is it’s years too early,” he said. “But I think once the Olympics come and the highway is finally built and new councilors are sitting here, I think at some point it will make sense.”

Heber leaders have said the city’s borders are unlikely to expand much more. Adding the land south of downtown would require the city to amend its annexation policy map.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.

