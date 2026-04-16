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UOP greenlit for additional housing, hotel development

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
around kimball junction bear hollow and the utah olympic park shot on april 13 2026
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Residents of the Sun Peak neighborhood expressed concerns about the Utah Olympic Park's plans, particularly since they're connected to the park by this gate, which remains closed most of the time.

The local sport venue got the approval it’s been waiting for at the Summit County Council Wednesday.

Summit County councilmembers voted 5-0 to approve changes to the county’s development agreement with Utah Olympic Park.

That was after hours of negotiation, during which Councilmember Canice Harte said the county incorporated feedback from the Sun Peak neighborhood on the park’s back side.

“In particular the back gate: we really wanted to, as much as we could, limit the traffic that goes in and out of that gate, and so we're fairly restrictive there,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 16. 

The UOP agreed to build up to 168 units of housing, no more than 222,000 square feet total. The previous plan allowed for 141 units; 72 have already been built.

Most of the new housing will be for athletes, coaches or staff.

In the amended agreement, the park retains the right to build several units near the top of the ski jumps and sliding track.

Access to the back gate will be limited to those residents, although it may also be used sporadically during events, emergencies or construction.

The development agreement also allows for a 120-unit hotel. It changes the approval process, so the UOP may need to amend its hotel application.

The park originally said construction could close the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool for a full summer. It reversed course after parents complained about lost athlete training time.

UOP General Manager Jamie Kimball said in the year the park breaks ground, the pool can stay open through the late August.

“To really allow the athletes to get their full time in before they go back to school, for the majority of them,” Kimball told councilmembers at a meeting earlier in April.

Harte said the hotel will be branded, but it's unclear which company will operate it.

Summit County and the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation are financial supporters of KPCW.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
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