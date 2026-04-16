US 189 in Wasatch County to close Sunday for pavement repairs

The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead for weekend road closures in Provo Canyon.

On April 19 at 1 a.m. U.S. Highway 189 will close in both directions from the Wallsburg turn-off to state Route 113 in Charleston. It will reopen at 3 p.m.

UDOT says the schedule is pushed back to allow Wasatch High School students to get home from Saturday’s prom safely before the canyon closes.

The later reopening may cause travel delays.

Drivers traveling between Utah County and Wasatch County are advised to plan ahead or use Interstate 80 as an alternate route during the April 19 closure.

During the closure crews will repair pavement on the temporary bypass lanes as part of the US-189 Improvement Project.

The project, expected to be completed by fall 2027, will expand the road to two lanes in each direction, improve access to Deer Creek Reservoir and add wildlife fencing for increased safety.