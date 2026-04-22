Heber City narrowly finalizes downtown events contract

The nonprofit Community Alliance for Main Street (CAMS) will lead Heber City’s downtown events after a 3-2 vote to finalize the contract Tuesday, April 21.

Heber City Councilmembers Yvonne Barney and Morgan Murdock voted against the contract. The city will pay $40,000 per year for CAMS to organize a range of community events downtown.

Barney said she thought other people or groups might be able to take on that role.

“I think it’s imperative, and I think with transparency, that we go forward and that we put out an RFP for further possibilities of other individuals who might fit this position well,” she said.

Barney resisted this agreement as well as renewing city manager Matt Brower’s contract earlier this month. The state auditor received a complaint alleging Brower did not adequately disclose his role as a volunteer board member of CAMS – a position he’s held for eight years – and that Heber City didn’t go through the proper public bidding process before hiring CAMS.

City leaders asked the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Historic Park City Alliance what they would charge for downtown events; both quoted prices significantly higher than $40,000.

CAMS helps organize the weekly Heber Market on Main series of live music, food trucks and local vendors in City Park. It also hosts smaller live performances, free yoga and other celebrations.

The contract with CAMS was finalized months after the council unanimously supported the organization’s downtown work in January.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.