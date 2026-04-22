Early morning North Summit motorhome fire spreads to grass, closes highway

The North Summit Fire Service District responded to the fire near Echo Junction around 5:30 a.m.

The road was closed to all westbound traffic for about two hours as crews put out the burn.

Utah Fire Info reports the fire spread less than an acre before crews extinguished the flames.

North Summit fire says no one was injured.

It is Summit County’s 12th wildfire so far in 2026. Utah Fire Info says all of the county’s fires have been human caused, the largest burning 5 acres. Most sparked along I-80 and I-84.

Wasatch County’s two wildfires since January were kept to an acre or less.

Of the state’s 106 wildfires so far, 87 were human caused including the state’s largest, the Goshen Canyon fire.

It has burned about 400 acres on the border of Utah and Juab counties since it started April 21.