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How to celebrate Earth Day, support Wasatch Back wildlife

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 22, 2026 at 3:46 PM MDT
Green-winged teal are among the ducks in Utah's marshes. The state's waterfowl hunt starts Oct. 1.
Derek Murdock
/
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Green-winged teal are among the ducks in Utah's marshes.

Utah wildlife officials are celebrating Earth Day by sharing simple ways residents can help restore and preserve nature.

One of the easiest ways to protect fish and wildlife is to reduce plastic use and clean up trash.

If animals eat paper, plastic or food pieces, it leads to digestive issues and can be fatal. Throwing food scraps and trash out of cars also attracts wildlife to the road, endangering the animals and drivers.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources also suggests turning off outdoor lights at night and making windows more visible for migrating birds.

Light pollution can disorient birds, draw them off course and cause collisions with buildings.

The DWR says thousands of birds also die each year flying into windows. To help, residents can install screens and break up window reflections with film, paint and string.

The Wasatch Back can support wildlife throughout the year by reporting animal sightings through the iNaturalist app or eBird. The reports help inform state officials when making conservation decisions for local species.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver