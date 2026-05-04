Heber City considers 5% property tax hike

The Heber City Council will convene for three budget workshops on May 6, 8 and 9.

City Manager Matt Brower said the workshops are a chance for councilmembers to take a close look at the budget draft, which includes a proposed tax increase.

“It’s really important to note that although I have included a tax increase, it doesn’t mean the council is going to support that or include it in their final budget that’s adopted,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 4.

If the council approves the tax hike, it would generate about $174,000 in new revenue. For the average household, the cost would be roughly $19 for the year.

Brower said the money is needed to offset inflation, which has hit construction costs especially hard.

He said the overall budget will be about 20% smaller next fiscal year.

Full Interview: Heber City Manager Matt Brower Listen • 13:52

“The primary reason for the decline is we wrapped up most of our capital projects that were under construction last year, so you’re seeing that decline in next year’s budget,” he said.

However, the city’s general fund is projected to grow by about $1 million, from $17.9 million in the fiscal year 2026 budget to $18.9 million in fiscal year 2027. The general fund includes employee salaries and benefits, the Heber City Police Department, road maintenance costs and more.

The budget workshops on Wednesday and Friday will each begin at 6 p.m., and Saturday’s workshop starts at 9 a.m. All meetings will be in the city council chambers. To read more about the proposed budget, see the meeting materials.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.