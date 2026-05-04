Historic Heber business receives $50K preservation grant

The grant is part of the state’s Rural Revive and Reside Grant program that distributes funds to historic buildings in rural downtowns throughout Utah.

The funds are for rehabilitating interior ground floor spaces for commercial uses and interior upper floors for housing.

Located on Heber’s Main Street, the Wasatch Saloon was established in 1901 and operated as a pool hall after prohibition until 1950. It opened as Melvin’s Public House in 2018.

The saloon has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.

Melvin’s will use the grant to maintain the building's history integrity and address key functional needs.

Executive Director for the Community Alliance for Main Street Rachel Kahler says an outdated HVAC system will be updated.

The restaurant, which closed for renovations April 13 reopened May 4.