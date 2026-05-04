Utah’s newest e-bike laws go into effect Wednesday

New laws to enhance electric bike and electric motorcycle safety in Utah go into effect May 6.

Starting Wednesday, all e-bike, e-scooter and e-motorcycle riders under 21 must wear a helmet.

The law also classifies any electric device that travels 20 miles per hour without pedaling as an e-motorcycle.

Also starting Wednesday, police can impound and temporarily hold a personal e-bike or motorcycle if a minor is found violating laws or safety standards.

Utah law also prohibits multiple riders on any e-motorcycle and requires riders to keep both hands on the handlebars at all times.

Starting in May 2027 riders must have a driver’s license and motorcycle endorsement.

Anyone under 16 will not be allowed to operate e-motorcycles or high-powered electric bikes on public roads.

By 2027, e-bike riders ages 8 to 15 must be under the supervision of a parent or responsible adult. Riders under 8-years-old are prohibited from operating any electric device.