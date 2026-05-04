Utah’s newest e-bike laws go into effect Wednesday
The Utah Legislature recently passed House Bill 381 to reduce the rising number of severe injuries involving youth and high-powered electric devices.
New laws to enhance electric bike and electric motorcycle safety in Utah go into effect May 6.
Starting Wednesday, all e-bike, e-scooter and e-motorcycle riders under 21 must wear a helmet.
The law also classifies any electric device that travels 20 miles per hour without pedaling as an e-motorcycle.
Also starting Wednesday, police can impound and temporarily hold a personal e-bike or motorcycle if a minor is found violating laws or safety standards.
Utah law also prohibits multiple riders on any e-motorcycle and requires riders to keep both hands on the handlebars at all times.
Starting in May 2027 riders must have a driver’s license and motorcycle endorsement.
Anyone under 16 will not be allowed to operate e-motorcycles or high-powered electric bikes on public roads.
By 2027, e-bike riders ages 8 to 15 must be under the supervision of a parent or responsible adult. Riders under 8-years-old are prohibited from operating any electric device.