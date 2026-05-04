At contentious meeting, Box Elder County OKs massive data center project backed by a celebrity investor

After delaying its decision by a week, the three-member Box Elder County Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the massive energy and data campus backed by Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority and celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary.

“We need to realize and remember that everybody has property rights,” Commissioner Tyler Vincent said, “and that they can do what they would like to do with their property.”

The crowd responded with a chorus of jeers and shouts. One man in the crowd shouted, “it’s not like we are being heard here anyway.”

“There is no one on this commission or any other county elected official that is going to benefit from this project, financially or otherwise,” Commissioner Lee Perry said.

The decision came after hundreds of protesters descended on the Box Elder County fairgrounds in Tremonton, where the county had moved the meeting to accommodate a larger crowd. Rowdy protesters let out frequent outbursts, booing the panel as Vincent and other county officials spoke.

“People over profits!” one yelled as commissioners heard a presentation on anticipated tax revenue. “Cowards!” another chimed in.

“For Hell sakes, grow up,” Commissioner Boyd Bingham said to the raucous crowd. “This is beyond a joke.” Moments later, the commissioners left the room, saying the meeting would continue virtually.

“Shame!” the crowd chanted in unison after the commissioners left. Those chants continued after commissioners cast their final votes.

Read the full article by Samantha Moilanen at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.