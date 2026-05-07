Wasatch Back organization expands to match demand for immigrant legal services

The Wasatch Immigration Project, a Park City-based non-profit, has delivered no-cost legal advice to immigrants since June 2024.

In that time, it has grown from four to 11 volunteers who contributed some 4000 hours to the legal needs of local immigrants.

Director Maggie AbuHaidar said there is a strong demand for legal services in the Wasatch Back, and the organization has expanded to keep pace.

“At the end of 2024, we had a waitlist of about 150 people,” AbuHaidar said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 7. “Due to some strategic hiring, and the benefit of a grant from the Women's Giving Fund, as well as other grants that we received, we were able to staff up and really build our legal team.”

In addition to volunteer attorneys, the organization has six staff members. It reduced its client waitlist to 25 at the beginning of 2026.

AbuHaidar said recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in the Wasatch Back have sent their numbers spiking.

“Unfortunately, with the recent detentions, that waitlist has crept up. We're hovering, I believe, right around 40 right now, and I anticipate it'll probably stay around there,” she said.

She said detentions in Utah increased threefold in 2025 and are a top concern for the project’s clientele.

When they can’t help, immigration project staff steer clients towards partner organizations.

AbuHaidar said finding sound legal advice can be difficult for immigrants.

“There are some bad actors in this space,” she said. “And as you might imagine, a lot of our clients are very vulnerable because they're concerned about their immigration, their immigration status and they are trying to fly under the radar. There are people who will take advantage of that.”

On the other hand, AbuHaidar said many community members are trying to support Wasatch Back immigrants.

This was clear following the detention of Park City resident Lisandro Pantaleon Pacheco. His case sparked widespread coverage and local concern.

“What can people do? I'm hearing that question a lot,” AbuHaidar said. “And what I recommend is: first, if you have friends who are at risk, ask them what they need. They may need a carpool for their kids. They may need groceries. Please let them direct you to what their needs are. If you don't know anyone in particular, you can volunteer…march, call your representatives, vote. All of these things make an impact.”

In addition to support for immigrants seeking legal services, the organization provides volunteer opportunities for interested individuals.