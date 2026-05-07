Park City Mountain retired Cabriolet car sale benefits local nonprofit
The cars will get a second life after Park City Mountain retired the Cabriolet lift that carried skiers and riders from the lower Canyons Village parking lot to the base area this season.
Now, Park City Community Foundation, Canyons Village Management and Vail Resorts Epic Promise Foundation and Park City Mountain have partnered to give the one-of-a-kind cars a second life.
Available until June 18, open-air cabins start at $10,000 per car with special art cars starting at $20,000 each.
Buyers will work with artists to bring their visions to life.
Proceeds benefit the Park City Community Foundation with a portion also for the artists who decorate the art cars.
The Cabriolet was installed in 2000 to provide resort guests with a unique way to get from the parking lot to the mountain.
Park City Mountain officially retired the lift after 26 years this season and began work on a new enclosed gondola in March.