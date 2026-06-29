Canyons bus stop closed through Sept. for High Valley Transit construction

During the closure, riders are asked to use the Canyons park-and-ride by the 7-Eleven gas station.

The closure is part of ongoing work to widen state Route 224 and add two new bus lanes.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers can expect construction along multiple segments of the road from Kimball Junction to Old Town Park City.

Google Maps The bus stop at the intersection of Canyons Resort Drive and state Route 224 is closed through Sept. 30, 2026.

“This week you'll see continued work of some relocation of utilities and drainage, some roadway excavation, and as well some grading and installation of some curb and gutter in several different segments,” he told KPCW.

Work will also continue at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley drive with lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

“There will be no left-hand turns traveling on Park Avenue to Empire [Avenue],” Sharp said. “This work is to improve storm drains, which will support new turn lanes and signal upgrades at that intersection.”

Sharp said drivers should be aware of changing lanes and slow down in construction zones.