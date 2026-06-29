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Canyons bus stop closed through Sept. for High Valley Transit construction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:39 PM MDT
Construction crews removed the medians on state Rout 224 near Canyons in 2025 to prepare for construction on High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit system.
High Valley Transit
Construction crews removed the medians on state Rout 224 near Canyons in 2025 to prepare for construction on High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit system.

The bus stop at Canyons Resort Drive and state Route 224 will be temporarily closed through September to allow for work on High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit project.

During the closure, riders are asked to use the Canyons park-and-ride by the 7-Eleven gas station.

The closure is part of ongoing work to widen state Route 224 and add two new bus lanes.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers can expect construction along multiple segments of the road from Kimball Junction to Old Town Park City.

The bus stop at the intersection of Canyons Resort Drive and state Route 224 is closed through Sept. 30, 2026.
Google Maps
The bus stop at the intersection of Canyons Resort Drive and state Route 224 is closed through Sept. 30, 2026.

“This week you'll see continued work of some relocation of utilities and drainage, some roadway excavation, and as well some grading and installation of some curb and gutter in several different segments,” he told KPCW. 

Work will also continue at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley drive with lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

“There will be no left-hand turns traveling on Park Avenue to Empire [Avenue],” Sharp said. “This work is to improve storm drains, which will support new turn lanes and signal upgrades at that intersection.”

Sharp said drivers should be aware of changing lanes and slow down in construction zones.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver