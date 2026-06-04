Meet Heber City’s new airport manager, Adam Bunker

Orem resident Adam Bunker will pilot the Heber Valley Airport after the city council voted to approve his nomination Tuesday night, June 2.

Bunker previously served as the airport’s assistant manager and as operations specialist at the Spanish Fork Airport.

He fills a role left vacant by Travis Biggs, who departed the airport in April.

He told KPCW he looks forward to supporting the airport’s economic growth as Utah prepares to welcome the Olympics in 2034. He also wants to protect general aviation, or GA, which in Heber consists of small propeller planes and other light aircraft.

“Make it a welcoming place, and a place that – no pun intended – but a runway for economic growth, as well as protecting the GA that’s already here,” he said.

Bunker envisions adding more hangars for small aircraft and making the airport a more attractive place for recreational pilots to land.

The airport is home to over 100 airplanes and has several dozen hangars.

“Aviation is a lot more accessible than most people realize, and I’d love Heber to be a flagship of: I can go to Heber and I can fly in a glider or a helicopter or a little plane, and the pilot will explain everything to me,” Bunker said.

He is in the process of becoming a pilot himself.

He holds a bachelor's degree in aviation management and a master’s degree in engineering and technology management, both from Utah Valley University.

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco nominated Bunker to the council out of a field of close to 80 applicants from all over the country.

A panel of airport stakeholders and city leaders helped review the applications and interview the top candidates.

“We were looking for someone with airport experience, budgeting experience, supervision experience – but also the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] knowledge and grant experience that we’re obviously going to be needing and continue to do here at the airport,” Franco said.

Bunker’s job includes implementing city policy and budget recommendations while meeting the needs of airport users. He said clear communication will be his focus.

“As boots-on-the-ground day to day, I think I can do a lot to help people understand: this is what’s happening, that’s why it’s happening,” he said.

The city council unanimously approved his nomination.