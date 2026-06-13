Heber Police, Salt Lake bomb squad respond to suspicious package near Wasatch County Library

The Heber City Police Department and Salt Lake City Police are investigating a suspicious package near the Wasatch County Library in Heber.

Law enforcement responded to the report around 10:30 Saturday morning and evacuated the library and surrounding area.

Heber Police Deputy Chief Branden Russell told KPCW around 2 p.m. that Salt Lake City’s bomb squad is on scene and has secured the package.

The area remains evacuated while authorities investigate.

It is unclear who reported the package or the nature of the threat.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.