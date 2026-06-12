KPCW reporting earns a dozen Utah journalism awards

The reporters were honored for their work covering community government and elections, arts and culture, diversity and equity, area ski resort issues and Olympic sports.

The Utah Headliners Chapter annually recognizes print, radio and television journalists for outstanding work. The 2026 winners were selected from 1,200 entries.

It’s one of more than 250 Society of Professional Journalists chapters across the U.S., each dedicated to furthering ethical journalism and protecting the freedom of the press.

A KPCW reporter since 2023, Grace Doerfler received two first-place awards for Wasatch County stories on the history of unusual elections in Charleston and the Keetly Farm, a World War II-era community of Japanese Americans that now lies beneath the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Kristine Weller, who joined the news team in 2023, took home five awards, including second-place prizes for stories that featured four generations of Kamas Valley veterans , an immersive arts experience on a Park City hiking trail and a profile of Olympic luger Ashley Farquarson .

The Park City Municipal reporter also earned third-place and honorable mention awards.

Summit County reporter Connor Thomas and former KPCW reporter Parker Malatesa shared a third-place honor for their continuing coverage of the Park City Mountain ski patroller strike .

Thomas, who joined KPCW in 2023, and Malatesa, who spent three years with KPCW before leaving in October 2025, wrote dozens of stories about the protests that paralyzed resort operations over the 2024-2025 Christmas and New Year holidays.

Malatesta also took home four individual awards, including first place for a story detailing an investigation into the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and second place for stories on a local billionaire looking to buy Park City Mountain and Park City reversing a decision to try ranked choice voting .

His reporting on an appeals court decision regarding Park City Mountain lift upgrades received a third-place honor.

Two other Wasatch Back news organizations also earned top honors at the event. The Park Record staff received 50 awards and the Townlift three.