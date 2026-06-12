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Park Avenue to close overnight for High Valley Transit construction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:26 PM MDT
Construction at the intersection of state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at alleviating winter traffic in and out of Park City.
High Valley Tranist
Construction at the intersection of state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive. The section of road will close overnight Monday through Friday for work on High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project.

Park Avenue in Park City from 15th Street to the Deer Valley Drive intersection will close overnight starting June 15.

The work is part of the state Route 224 Bus Rapid Transit project, installing storm drain infrastructure at the north end of Park Ave.

The detour will take drivers on 15th Street to Empire Avenue around to Deer Valley Drive.
High Valley Transit
The detour will take drivers on 15th Street to Empire Avenue around to Deer Valley Drive.

Starting Monday, the section of road will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through Friday.

Drivers will be detoured through Empire Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

The seven-mile-long Bus Rapid Transit project is expected to be completed by 2028 and is designed to move more people efficiently, reduce traffic delays and provide a dependable alternative to driving between Kimball Junction and Old Town.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver