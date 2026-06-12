Park Avenue to close overnight for High Valley Transit construction

The work is part of the state Route 224 Bus Rapid Transit project, installing storm drain infrastructure at the north end of Park Ave.

High Valley Transit The detour will take drivers on 15th Street to Empire Avenue around to Deer Valley Drive.

Starting Monday, the section of road will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through Friday.

Drivers will be detoured through Empire Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

The seven-mile-long Bus Rapid Transit project is expected to be completed by 2028 and is designed to move more people efficiently, reduce traffic delays and provide a dependable alternative to driving between Kimball Junction and Old Town.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.