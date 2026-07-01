Drone shows replace fireworks as wildfire concerns grow

Wildfires have burned almost 312,000 acres in the Beehive State so far this year, according to Utah Fire Info. Of the 390 fires burning, 56% are human-caused.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency June 25 because of the wildfire risk, placing a temporary prohibition on fireworks throughout the state. Municipalities can still OK certain areas for fireworks, pyrotechnics have been banned across the Wasatch Back.

With the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, Scott Linzer says his Skyworx Drone Shows company has seen an influx of requests, though they’ve been sold out for about three months.

“I've never seen a higher demand for drones and drone shows like I've seen this year,” he said on KPCW’s “Mountain Money” June 29.

Skyworx launched seven years ago and puts on 200 shows annually, ranging from music festivals and gender reveal parties to the Super Bowl.

Linzer said Skyworx will put on 14 shows for the Fourth of July holiday, including three in Park City’s Canyons Village. The company has replaced Park City’s July 4 fireworks show for the last few years to prevent fires.

Linzer said the market for drones has grown exponentially as they are recognized as a better alternative to fireworks.

“Fireworks in drought conditions or in arid conditions really cause an issue, and I think there's so much in the news today that lead to some challenges with doing fireworks,” he said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause around 19,500 fires each year and thousands of injuries. They also scare birds from roosting and nesting sites, can affect animal breeding and contribute to soil, water and air pollution, a 2023 study published in the Pacific Conservation Biology journal shows.

Linzer said noise from fireworks also affects domestic animals and people with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said drones, on the other hand, are more eco-friendly, safer and can’t be heard from miles away.

“We use a brand called Damoda out of Asia, and they have an unparalleled safety record,” Linzer said. “If they ever did have a failure … they actually deploy a parachute and they float back down to earth.”

If there’s a malfunction, Linzer said, drones can also easily fill in missing pixels.

Linzer said the technology has also gotten more advanced, flying faster and shining brighter than before.

He expects the drone industry will continue to grow, likely expanding from shows to advertising, becoming the billboard of the future.

