Heber residents invited to apply for Leadership Academy

City spokesperson Ryan Bunnell said the program is a good way to learn how local government works.

“We want more citizen involvement, and we want meaningful interaction with our citizens,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 30. “And I think it’s very arguable that, should you go through this program, you will come out with a better understanding of your community, the politics, how things work and what is the actual situation that’s going on in the community.”

He said the academy is especially helpful for locals thinking about running for public office, but all are welcome.

Full Interview: Heber City spokesperson Ryan Bunnell Listen • 11:35

Classes are one Thursday afternoon per month and run from August through May. Topics include public safety, tourism, local schools and more.

Bunnell said the classes are designed to be hands-on.

“My wife did this course a couple of years ago – she got to operate a backhoe, which was pretty cool,” he said.

This year’s participants will sponsor a political forum before the November elections, cohosted by KPCW.

Every group also chooses a class project. Previous projects have included a walking tour of historic Heber homes and a fountain outside City Hall.

For more information about the Heber Leadership Academy, click here.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.