© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber residents invited to apply for Leadership Academy

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:16 PM MDT
Children play in the new fountain outside Heber City's historic tabernacle.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
One class project was "Compass Plaza," the fountain outside City Hall.

Applications are open through Aug. 17 for the Heber City Leadership Academy.

City spokesperson Ryan Bunnell said the program is a good way to learn how local government works.

“We want more citizen involvement, and we want meaningful interaction with our citizens,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 30. “And I think it’s very arguable that, should you go through this program, you will come out with a better understanding of your community, the politics, how things work and what is the actual situation that’s going on in the community.”

He said the academy is especially helpful for locals thinking about running for public office, but all are welcome.

Full Interview: Heber City spokesperson Ryan Bunnell

Classes are one Thursday afternoon per month and run from August through May. Topics include public safety, tourism, local schools and more.

Bunnell said the classes are designed to be hands-on.

“My wife did this course a couple of years ago – she got to operate a backhoe, which was pretty cool,” he said.

This year’s participants will sponsor a political forum before the November elections, cohosted by KPCW.

Every group also chooses a class project. Previous projects have included a walking tour of historic Heber homes and a fountain outside City Hall.

For more information about the Heber Leadership Academy, click here.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler