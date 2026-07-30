Summit County artists take work from galleries to trails this summer

From live painting in Park City galleries to pop-up dance performances along a mountain trail, Summit County residents have several opportunities to watch, create and display art this summer.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County will present its monthly gallery stroll July 31, from 6-9 p.m. This month’s theme is “live art.”

“You’ll see live painting and art demonstrations, maybe even some art talks hosted by participating galleries,” Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 30. “It’s a great way to kind of immerse in the local arts and culture scene.”

In August, residents of all ages can submit artwork for display at the Summit County Fair.

“Any type of art is accepted, and it’s an opportunity to get involved with the fair scene,” Scudder said. “You can win ribbons and premiums, but really it’s just fun to show off your talent and bring your friends to see your artwork.”

Artists can drop off their work Aug. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. The exhibit will run Aug. 6-8 at the county fairgrounds.

Participants can compete for ribbons and cash prizes. The arts council will also select artwork to purchase for permanent display at the Coalville courthouse.

Kristine Weller / KPCW Patrick Willie performs the hoop dance at the 2025 Art on the Trails event.

On Aug. 22, Arts on the Trail will feature live performances and visual art along a 1.5-mile accessible route near the Copper Moose Farm Stand in Park City.

Scudder said the event began in 2018 as a way to bring art into a setting where visitors may not expect to find it.

“We found that people really love that intersection between immersing in nature and getting outside, going on a lovely walk and then also happening upon a really unique performance,” she said.

This year’s lineup includes Indigenous-led dance group Cultural Fire Events and pop-up performances by the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company. Tickets cost $25.

In September, the arts council will host its annual Monster Drawing Rally at the Kimball Art Center. Artists will create 2D pieces during 50-minute live drawing sessions. Each finished work will immediately go on sale for $50.

Artists who want to participate must apply by Aug. 20.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.