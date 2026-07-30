UDOT starts more Summit County roadwork, bridge replacements Monday

In Park City, the Utah Department of Transportation’s preservation work starts on state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive.

UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said this roadwork starts at the Marsac Roundabout.

“This will include some pavement preservation, pedestrian accessibility upgrades,” he told KPCW. “Milling and paving operations should take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and this will be for about five to six nights. Most other activities will occur during the daytime hours.”

Utah Department of Transportation Homestead Road under I-80 near Jeremy Ranch will be reduced to one lane traffic starting Aug. 3.

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures, traffic shifts, reduced speeds and additional delays. This project will continue through fall 2026.

Also Monday, UDOT will start reconstruction on the I-80 Jeremy Ranch bridges.

Crews will replace the two highway bridges at the Jeremy Ranch interchange, but UDOT says most of the traffic impacts will be on Homestead Road.

The new bridges will be built next to the existing road, reducing Homestead Road to one lane and shifting the pedestrian path.

Expect work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with night work as needed.

Other UDOT and High Valley Transit projects will also continue, including secondary left turn lane construction from state Route 224 to Ute Boulevard in Kimball Junction.