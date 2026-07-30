© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT starts more Summit County roadwork, bridge replacements Monday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:05 PM MDT
Construction at the intersection of state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at alleviating winter traffic in and out of Park City.
High Valley Tranist
Construction on High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project at the intersection of state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive. Additional paving work will be done on Deer Valley Drive starting Aug. 3.

The projects will affect Park City on state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive as well as Jeremy Ranch on Homestake Road starting Aug. 3.

In Park City, the Utah Department of Transportation’s preservation work starts on state Route 224 and Deer Valley Drive.

UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said this roadwork starts at the Marsac Roundabout.

“This will include some pavement preservation, pedestrian accessibility upgrades,” he told KPCW. “Milling and paving operations should take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and this will be for about five to six nights. Most other activities will occur during the daytime hours.”

Homestead Road under I-80 near Jeremy Ranch will be reduced to one lane traffic starting Aug. 3.
Utah Department of Transportation
Homestead Road under I-80 near Jeremy Ranch will be reduced to one lane traffic starting Aug. 3.

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures, traffic shifts, reduced speeds and additional delays. This project will continue through fall 2026.

Also Monday, UDOT will start reconstruction on the I-80 Jeremy Ranch bridges.

Crews will replace the two highway bridges at the Jeremy Ranch interchange, but UDOT says most of the traffic impacts will be on Homestead Road.

The new bridges will be built next to the existing road, reducing Homestead Road to one lane and shifting the pedestrian path.

Expect work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with night work as needed.

Other UDOT and High Valley Transit projects will also continue, including secondary left turn lane construction from state Route 224 to Ute Boulevard in Kimball Junction.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver