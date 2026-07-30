Youth soccer tournament brings thousands to Wasatch Back through Saturday

Drivers can expect increased traffic through Saturday during the 23rd annual Park City Extreme Cup youth soccer tournament.

It’s one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in Utah, drawing boys and girls from more than 460 teams and 8 states from ages 9 to 19.

Games run through Saturday at fields across Park City, Oakley and Heber.

Games run through Saturday with matches at City Park, Ecker Hill, Matt Knoop Park, the high school sports complex, the North 40 fields, Willow Creek and Trailside Park in Park City.

Matches will also be played in Oakley and JR Smith Elementary, Rocky Mountain Middle School and Wasatch High School in Heber.

Drivers can check the tournament's traffic and parking page for updates and maps.